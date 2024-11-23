Free! –Iwatobi Swim Club Orchestra Concerts to Be Held Next May

Popular swimming anime series Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club will hold orchestra concerts in Tokyo and Tottori Prefecture next May. Guests at the " Free! Series Orchestra Concert 2025 –Starting point for a New Journey–" will include Tatsuya Katō (composer), Nobunaga Shimazaki (voice of Haruka Nanase), and Megumi Matsumoto (voice of young Haruka Nanase).

Image via x.com © ®おおじこうじ・京都アニメーション／岩倉町後援会2021

The "Haruka Nanase Birthday Event" first teased the concerts this past May, and the Free! X (formerly Twitter ) account gave more details this month. The posts list the guests, performers, dates, times, locations, and bonus items included with a purchase of the premium Haruka Set Tickets.

𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚! 𝙎𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙊𝙍𝘾𝙃𝙀𝙎𝙏𝙍𝘼 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙍𝙏 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

–𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙅𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙮–



HARUKA Set tickets now available for pre-order‼

🔻Application period: Until 23:59 on Monday, November 25

fs.iwatobi-sc.com/special/orchestra2025/

The concerts will be at the Line Cube Shibuya on May 18 in Tokyo and the Torigin Culture Hall's Rika Hall on May 24 in Tottori. (There will be two sessions in Tokyo, and the staff just announced on Wednesday that Totori will also have two sessions.) Gyōchi Yoshida will conduct the Heartbeat Symphony and Zinee &issei chorus.

Regular tickets for the Free! Series Orchestra Concert 2025 are 9,900 yen and the premium Haruka Set tickets are 13,800 yen (about US$64 and US$89, respectively). Depending on the locale, the Haruka Set tickets come with different items. These include a copy of the "Haruka Nanase Birthday Event" script, Haruka & Romio & Shizuru lacquered case (for Tokyo tickets), Haruka & Go & Ayumu “Go and Ayumu Swim! Muscle Radio” (for Tottori tickets), Haruka & Azuma “Gakushoku Blogger Azuma Ryuji”, Haruka & Asahi English Study book, an acrylic clear stand, and premium concert ticket.

A pre-order drawing for the Haruka Set tickets began on November 8 and last until November 25. The drawing winners will be announced on November 29, and the payment period is between November 29 to December 3. Regular tickets will also go on sale through a drawing beginning on December 5 to December 23. The drawing winners will be announced on December 26, and the payment period is between December 26 to December 30. Tickets are available through e+.