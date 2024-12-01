Koei Tecmo Chair Keiko Erikawa's Foundation Offers Scholarships For Single-Mother Households

Foundation Of Erikawa Education announces this year's scholarship eligibility

Koei Tecmo chair Keiko Erikawa's Foundation Of Erikawa Education announced application details for its scholarship for single-mother households in a press conference helmed by Erikawa on November 21.

Image via Koei Tecmo © KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

According to the Foundation's website, the scholarships are to ensure:

Students who excel academically and have the motivation to study do not have to give up on continuing to high school or university due to financial difficulties caused by single-mother households, and to enable them to concentrate on their studies even after entering university.

Junior high school and high school students will receive 50,000 yen per month ang 600,000 yen annually (about US$323.05 and 3876.60 respectively). University students will receive 60,000 yen monthly and 720,000 yen annually (about US$387.66 and 4651.91 respectively). Only five applicants per education level (i.e. junior high school, high school, university) will receive the scholarship.

A video by tvk News Link's YouTube channel reported that the Foundation will award scholarships to students in second year junior high school to first year university students. Students will continue receiving the scholarship if they meet certain conditions, citing grades. Aapplicants need to submit an essay, letter of recommendation, and proof of income. After receiving the scholarship, students are not required to repay the scholarship.

Eirikawa commented:

"The most important thing is to make yourself stronger, that's all you can do in life. You can't get by without an education. I hope I can support you in some other way too, so you can produce children who will continue to grow."

Applications for the Foundation Of Erikawa Education scholarship begin on March 17, and will continue until May 15. Scholarship recipients will be announced in mid-July 2025. Applicants must be residents of Kanagawa Prefecture for the junior high and high school scholarship. All applicants must have Japanese citizenship and be a member of a single-mother household.