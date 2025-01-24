Sony to End Blu-ray Disc Media Production

The media company will also end production of recordable mini discs, MD data discs, and mini DV cassettes.

Image via www.dospara.co.jp

Sony announced on January 23 on its website it will end production of several media discs. In the announcement the media giant stated it is ending production of Blu-ray Disc media, recordable mini discs, MD data discs, and mini DV cassettes in February. The company also stated no successors to the above media formats are in production.

Sony developed the Blu-ray media format in the early 2000s as a successor to DVDs. For a brief period, Sony was in competition with electronics manufacturer Toshiba 's HD-DVD format. However, HD-DVDs were discontinued in March 2008. Sony famously incorporated the Blu-ray technology into its PlayStation 3, 4, and 5 gaming systems, although the PlayStation 5 Pro has no disc drive.