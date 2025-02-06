My Hero Academia x Captain America: Brave New World Reveal Collab in Special Promotional Video

Hawks and Captain America team up for an action-packed promo.

Image via My Hero Academia's X/Twitter account © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会 ©2025 MARVEL

The My Hero Academia and the Japanese Marvel Studios ' X (formerly Twitter ) accounts revealed My Hero Academia and the forthcoming film Captain America: Brave New World have teamed up on February 6. The My Hero Academia post states special visuals of Hawks and the new Captain America have been released. In turn, the Marvel Studios post released a collaboration video narrated by Yūichi Nakamura .

◤ My Hero Academia &

Captain America:

Brave New World

Special tag team project!!◢



Special visuals of Hawks and the new Captain America have been released!!



Details▶

https://heroaca.com/news/23697/

／

A dream collaboration of winged heroes🪽

and special collaboration video narrated by Yūichi Nakamura has been released‼️

＼



The new Captain America who soars through the sky with "steel wings"

&

My Hero Academia 's Hawk's Fierce Wings



Captain America:

Brave New World

In theaters on 2/14

Following the My Hero Academia and Marvel X/ Twitter posts, the TOHO animation YouTube channel released a collaboration video featuring My Hero Academia character Hawks and the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (formerly Falcon). The video includes clips of the two characters from across My Hero Academia , the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and upcoming Captain America: Brave New World with narration by Hawks' voice actor Yūichi Nakamura . Nakamura also provided the Japanese dub voice for Chris Evans ' Captain America / Steve Rogers in several Marvel films such as Captain America: The First Avenger and The Avengers .

My Hero Academia and Marvel Studios collaborated in 2018 for the release of Avengers: Infinity War . Six videos were produced for the collaboration featuring parings of My Hero Academia characters Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Tenya Iida, Shoto Todoroki, and All Might with Marvel characters Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Thor, and Hulk respectively.

The final season of My Hero Academia is set to air during the fall 2025 season. The season will be produced by BONES and directed by Kenji Nagasaki . Daiki Yamashita , Akio Ōtsuka , Hiroshi Kamiya , Kenta Miyake , and Kōki Uchiyama will reprise their roles as Midoriya, All For One, All For One (Young), All Might, and Tomura Shigaraki respectively.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to release worldwide on February 14. The film is directed by Julius Onah and stars Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres/Falcon), Shira Haas (Ruth Bat-Seraph), Xosha Roquemore (Leila Taylor), Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradely), Giancarlo Esposito (Seth Voelker/Sidewinder), Liv Tyler (Betty Ross), Tim Blake Nelson (Samuel Sterns/Leader), and Harrison Ford (Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross/Red Hulk).