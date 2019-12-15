Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto Game to Get Switch Version, More DLC on April 23

DLC for all platforms to feature Kinshiki, Momoshiki as playable characters

The third 2020 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto game for Nintendo Switch on April 23, 2020. The company will also release a "Next Generations" DLC pack update for the game on Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the same day. The DLC will feature Kinshiki Ōtsutsuki and Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki as playable characters, and will add Boruto -era costumes for 11 characters.

Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 arrived in North America and Japan in February 2016 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Bandai Namco Entertainment released Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto , an expansion for the game, in February 2017.

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy , which bundles the first three games in the Ultimate Ninja Storm ( Narutimate Storm in Japan) game series, shipped on PS4 in Japan in July 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment released the trilogy digitally outside Japan for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2017. The game collection then launched for the Nintendo Switch in April 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment also released the Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy collection — which includes Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy and Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto — for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the West in August 2017.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 3



