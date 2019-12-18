Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shōmei Shite Mita Anime's Ending Video Streamed

The official YouTube channel for Comic Meteor began streaming on Wednesday the ending animation for the television anime of Alifred Yamamoto 's Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shōmei Shite Mita (Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It) romantic comedy manga. The video previews the anime's ending theme song "Turing Love feat. Sou" by Akari Nanawo .



The anime will premiere on Amazon Prime Video with all 12 episodes on Friday, January 10 at 24:15 (effectively, Saturday, January 11 at 12:15 a.m.) The first episode will then air on on Tokyo MX and BS11 on January 10, on RNC on January 12, on Gunma TV and Tochigi TV on January 13, on MBS on January 14, and on Chiba TV on January 15. (Despite Amazon Prime Video streaming all the episodes on January 10, the anime will only air one episode a week on television.)

The cast includes:

Toru Kitahata ( Haganai NEXT , Hinako Note ) is directing the anime at Zero-G , with Kenta Onishi as assistant director, and Kouichirou Natsume as chief production supervisor. Rintarou Ikeda ( Magical Sempai ) supervising the scripts, and writing them alongside Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , The Magnificent KOTOBUKI ). Yūsuke Isouchi ( One Piece ) is the character designer and chief animation director. hisakuni , Shouichiro Hirata , Kaoru Ōtsuka , Shūhei Takahashi , Takuma Sogi , and Yūko Takahashi are all composing the music. Sora Amamiya is performing the anime's opening theme song "PARADOX."

The manga centers on Ayame Himuro and Shinya Yukimura, two scientists who are in love with each other. They want to prove that their love can be scientifically proven, quantified, and expressed factually.

The manga launched on G-mode 's Comic Meteor website in 2016, and Holp Shuppan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on July 11.

A live-action television series of the manga premiered in September 2018 and aired for four episodes. A live-action film opened in February. Both adaptations feature the same cast, led by Nana Asakawa as Ayame Himuro and Shun Nishime as Shinya Yukimura.