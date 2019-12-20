Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime's 2nd Season Reveals April 2020 Debut in Video

New season to feature returning cast, staff

The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga announced on Saturday that the anime's second season will premiere in April 2020. The title of the sequel is Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai? Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen .

The Twitter account is also streaming a promotional video.

The new season will include a returning staff, including director Mamoru Hatakeyama , script supervisor Yasuhiro Nakanishi , character designer Yūko Yahiro , composer Kei Haneoka , and studio A-1 Pictures . Returning cast includes Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, and Ryōta Suzuki as Yū Ishigami.

The first television anime adaptation premiered on January 12 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company will also release the anime on Blu-ray Disc on February 18.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan on September 6. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy's student council, making them the elite among elite. But it's lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There's just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they're both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

Akasaka began the series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga has also inspired two spinoff manga series.