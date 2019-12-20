New 'World's Greatest First Love's' BL Anime's Video Reveals Shuhei Kita's Song, February 21 Opening

4 new visuals also unveiled

Kadokawa began streaming the first promotional video for Sekaiichi Hatsukoi ~Propose-Hen~ ( The World's Greatest First Love : Proposal Arc), the new anime based on Shungiku Nakamura 's The World's Greatest First Love: The Case of Ritsu Onodera boys-love manga, on Friday. The video previews the anime's theme song "Mirai mo Kimi no Te no Naka de" (The Future is Also in Your Hands) by Shuhei Kita , who returns from the previous television series and film, and it reveals the February 21 opening date of the anime's event screenings. The staff also revealed four new visuals for the anime.

The new anime celebrates the fifth anniversary of Kadokawa 's Emerald magazine, where the manga is currently serialized. The magazine launched in August 2014. The magazine is based on the magazine of the same name from within the story of The World's Greatest First Love . The manga transferred to the magazine in its debut issue.

The manga follows the tension between a newly recruited manga editor named by Ritsu Onodera and his tyrannical editor-in-chief Masamune Takano — who happen to share a common past.

The manga debuted in Kadokawa 's The Ruby magazine in 2006, and moved to Asuka Ciel in 2009, before moving to Emerald in August 2014. Kadokawa published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on May 1. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint is publishing the manga in English, and it released the 11th volume on January 8.

The manga has previously inspired anime adaptations. The first and second seasons premiered in April and October 2011, respectively. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. The two OVAs shipped with the fifth and sixth compiled volumes of the manga. Funimation released the television anime and OVAs on DVD in March 2017.

A film, Sekai-ichi Hatsukoi: Yokozawa Takafumi no Baai , opened in 2014.

Sources: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, MoCa News