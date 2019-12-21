One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! Smartphone Game's Introduction Video Streamed

1st puzzle game in franchise launches in spring 2020

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming an introduction video on Saturday for the One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! smartphone game. The game will launch in spring 2020.

The game is the first puzzle game in the franchise, and will be free to play with optional in-game purchases.

The official website for the game features short videos of gameplay. Similar to other puzzle games, players line up three in a row of characters in the franchise to attack an enemy, and clear the level when the enemy's hit points reach zero.

Bandai Namco Entertainment previously released the One Piece Treasure Cruise, One Piece Thousand Storm , and One Piece Grand Collection smartphone games for the franchise. The company released the One Piece Bounty Rush smartphone game in January.

Sources: One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! smartphone game's website, Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.