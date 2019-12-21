The Promised Neverland Franchise Gets 3rd Novel

The official Twitter account for The Promised Neverland franchise revealed on Saturday that the franchise is getting its third novel. The novel will tell the "secret story" behind "that character." A " Jump Festa newspaper" being distributed at the Jump Festa '20 event this weekend teases predictions of the novel's story.

The manga's first novel, Yakusoku no Neverland : Norman kara no Tegami (The Promised Neverland: A Letter from Norman), shipped in Japan in June 2018. The second novel, Yakusoku no Neverland : Mama-tachi no Tsuisōkyoku (The Promised Neverland: Moms' Song of Remembrance), shipped on January 4. The second novel focuses on Isabella and Sister Krone. Nanao wrote both novels.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and the series has entered its final arc as of September 2018. Shirai had stated in an interview in August 2018 that Shirai would like the story to "not extend too much" in accordance with the story's editor, adding that the length of the manga should be "ideally 20 to 30 volumes long." The magazine teased in August that the manga has entered the "climax" of the final arc.

Viz Media publishes the manga in North America.

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered on January 10. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime on April 13. A second season will premiere in October 2020.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open in theaters in Japan in December 2020.