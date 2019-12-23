Ayumi Tachihara's Maji! Manga Enters Final Arc

Final arc "Kayaku" launches on January 14

The second 2020 issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Ayumi Tachihara 's Maji! manga will launch its final arc titled Maji! Shūjō Kayaku (Seriously! Final Chapter Gunpowder) in the magazine's next issue on January 14.

The magazine teased that the story will be about the meeting and current times of Maji and Hirakawachi, two people tied together by a strong bond.

The original Maji! manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion in 1987, and it ended in 1996. Akita Shoten published the series in 50 compiled volumes. The story revolves around Maji, a young boy in a criminal organization in Japan. The Maji! II manga ran from 1998-2000.

Tachihara's Maji! inspired a three-episode original video anime in 1990-1991.

Tachihara launched the Jingi Zero manga in 2012, and ended it in 2017. Tachihara's original Jingi manga began in Young Champion in 1988 and ended in 2002 with 33 compiled volumes. The sequel manga JingiS ran from 2006 to 2012, and Akita Shoten published the series in 19 compiled volumes.