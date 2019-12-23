Funimation Adds Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, Isekai Quartet 2, 'If My Favorite Pop Idol Made It to the Budokan, I Would Die' Anime to Winter Lineup

Funimation announced on Saturday and Sunday that it will stream the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , Isekai Quartet 2 , and If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die anime this winter. If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die and Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun will stream on Funimation with both subtitled and dubbed versions, but Isekai Quartet 2 will stream dubbed only.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun is a television anime adaptation of Iro Aida 's manga of the same name. The anime will premiere on TBS on January 9 at 25:58 (effectively January 10 at 1:58 a.m.) before airing later that week on SUN, CBC , and BS-TBS . The show will have 12 episodes.

Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?" At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!

Masaomi Andō ( Astra Lost in Space , School-Live! , Hakumei and Mikochi ) is directing the anime at Lerche ( School-Live! , Scum's Wish , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ). Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Carole & Tuesday , Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju , BanG Dream! ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts. Mayuka Itou (chief animation director for Hakumei and Mikochi ) is designing the characters, and Yūji Higa is the animation producer. "Chibaku Shōnen Band" — a new musical unit comprised of Yoji Ikuta (from PENGUIN RESEARCH ), musician Masayoshi Ōishi , and ZiNG — are performing the opening theme song "No.7." Akari Kitō is performing the ending theme song "Tiny Light."



Isekai Quartet 2 is the second season of the Isekai Quartet anime. The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 14 late at night at 12:30 a.m. (effectively January 15), before debuting later on MBS , BS11 , and AT-X .

The new anime will feature a returning staff. Minoru Ashina ( Kaiju Girls , Pure Pure Purea Desu Overlord shorts) is scripting and directing the anime. Minoru Takehara is serving as both character designer and chief animation director. Studio Puyukai ( Kaiju Girls , Lord Marksman and Vanadis , Pure Pure Purea Desu Overlord shorts) is animating the work.

Satoshi Hino , Jun Fukushima , Yūsuke Kobayashi , and Aoi Yūki will perform the opening theme song as their characters. Sumire Uesaka , Rie Takahashi , Inori Minase , and Saori Hayami will perform the ending song as their characters.

The anime is a crossover series between the Re:Zero , Overlord , KONOSUBA , and The Saga of Tanya the Evil franchises. The new season will feature characters from The Rising of The Shield Hero franchise.



If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die is an adaptation of Auri Hirao 's manga of the same name. The 12-episode anime will premiere on TBS on January 9 late at night at 1:28 a.m. (effectively January 10), before debuting on BS-TBS on January 11 at 2:00 a.m. (effectively January 12).

The manga's story centers on a woman called "Eripiyo," who is an extreme idol fan. She is wildly enthusiastic about Maina, the shy and lowest-ranking member of the minor underground idol group Cham Jam that performs in Okayama Prefecture. She gets so wrapped up in her love for Maina during a particular performance, that she has a major nosebleed. Eri will continue to give her complete devotion to Maina until the day she can perform at Budōkan (a major performing venue in Tokyo).

Yusuke Yamamoto ( Encouragement of Climb , Aquarion Evol ) directs the series at 8-Bit ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Comet Lucifer ). Deko Akao ( After the Rain , Pretty Rhythm Dear My Future ) is in charge of series scripts. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Sagrada Reset ) and Masaru Yonezawa (chief animation director for The Eden of Grisaia , Valkyria Chronicles ) are designing the characters. Moe Hyūga ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music. ChamJam is performing the opening theme song "Clover wish," and Tsunku is performing the ending theme song "♡Momoiro Kataomoi♡" (Peach-Colored Unrequited Love).

