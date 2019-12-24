Fire Force Anime Casts Hisako Kanemoto, Hiroki Yasumoto

Series premiered on July 5

The official website for the anime of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga revealed two additional cast members on Tuesday. Hisako Kanemoto will play Asako Arg, and Hiroki Yasumoto will play Charon.

Hisako Kanemoto as Asako Arg



Hiroki Yasumoto as Charon



The television anime series premiered on July 5. The anime's third episode was delayed in consideration of the fire at Kyoto Animation 's 1st Studio building, and it aired a week later with edits. The series is planned to have 24 episodes.

Funimation is streaming the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service, and is streaming an English dub . Crunchyroll is also streaming the series. The anime premiered on Toonami on July 27.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

Yuki Yase ( Mekaku City Actors , Hidamari Sketch × Honeycomb ) is directing the anime at David Production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Cells at Work! ). Yamato Haishima is in charge of the series scripts, and Hideyuki Morioka ( Kizumonogatari , Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei ) is designing the characters. coldrain are performing the second opening theme song "MAYDAY feat. Ryo from CRYSTAL LAKE," and Lenny code fiction are performing the second ending theme song "Nо̄nai."

Source: Fire Forcce anime's website