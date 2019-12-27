Voice Actor Mark Ishii Takes Hiatus to Recuperate After Maladjustment Diagnosis

The Just Production Inc. agency announced on Friday that it ended its contract with voice actor Mark Ishii on Friday. The company added that it ended the contract after discussing the matter with Ishii.

Just Production Inc. stated that Ishii has been diagnosed with "maladjustment," and he will be recovering as he is in poor physical health. In the meantime, Ishii will take a hiatus from his activities as a voice actor. The company asked fans to watch warmly over Ishii as he recuperates.

Ishii debuted in 2014 in the Studio Ghibli film When Marnie Was There as Sayaka's brother. He has since voiced roles in such anime as Cardfight!! Vanguard G and Cardfight!! Vanguard G GIRS Crisis (Chrono Shindō), as well as Gundam: Reconguista in G (protagonist Bellri Zenam), Haikyu!! Second Season (Lev Haiba), Tsukigakirei (Yasuhito Inaba), Battery the Animation (Akira Nonomura), and Love Rice (Hikari Hino).

Source: Just Production Inc. via Hachima Kikō