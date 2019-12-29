Nippon Ichi Software's Bokuhime Project Game Previewed in Opening Video

Adventure game for PS4, Switch launches on April 23

Nippon Ichi Software began streaming the opening movie on Friday for its Bokuhime Project "all-ages women's clothing awakening adventure" game.

The game will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 23.

Nippon Ichi Software had officially announced the game on July 26, after teasing in July 2017 that it was developing a "women's clothing" project.

The game's story takes place at the Private Yuriai Academy, a prestigious school where upper-class girls make up 99% of the student population. The school's main rule is, "cuteness is everything. In order to save his older sister, who has gotten involved in a mysterious incident at the school, the protagonist dresses as a girl and enrolls at the school. He must become the most beautiful girl at the school in order to save his sister. But in his way stands the "four princesses" who are incredibly beautiful and cute.

Sources: Bokuhime Project's website, Gamer