Black Clover Anime Casts Ayane Sakura, Reveals New Songs

This year's combined sixth and seventh issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed additional cast and new theme songs for the Black Clover television anime on Saturday. Ayane Sakura is playing Secre Swallowtail. The magazine also revealed the character design for the new character Lemiel Silvamillion Clover without a voice actor.

Vickeblanka , who also performed the series' third opening theme, is returning to perform the new opening theme song "Black Catcher." INTERSECTION are performing the new ending theme "New Page." Both songs will debut in the anime in January and launch digitally on January 8.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season this past October. The anime entered a new arc this spring that focuses on a great battle of humans vs. elves.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub . The show debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is handling the series composition. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer and Kumiko Tokunaga (2nd season of Kingdom ) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , both seasons of Kingdom ) is composing the music.