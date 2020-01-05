Welcome to the Ballroom Manga Goes Back on Hiatus

Manga returned on July 5 from 1.5-year hiatus

The February issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine announced on Monday that Tomo Takeuchi 's Welcome to the Ballroom manga is going on an indefinite hiatus, starting with the February issue. The magazine had planned to have a new chapter for the manga in February issue, but due to Takeuchi's poor health leading to a continued difficulty in writing, there was no new manga chapter in the issue. Kodansha will reveal when the manga will return once the publisher and Takeuchi decide on a date.

The manga most recently returned from hiatus on July 5. The manga went on hiatus in December 2017 due to Takeuchi's health.

Takeuchi began the series in Monthly Shonen Magazine in 2011. Kodansha published the ninth compiled volume in June 2017, and will publish the 10th volume on January 17. Kodansha Comics published the manga's ninth volume in North America in January 2018. The series was nominated for Manga Taisho awards, and was ranked on Comic Natalie's and the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook's lists of best manga in 2013.

Production I.G 's television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2017, and ended in December 2017 with 24 episodes. The series streamed on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike channel as it aired in Japan.