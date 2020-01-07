Ascendance of a Bookworm Anime's OVA Episodes Previewed in Video

2 episodes debut with limited edition of 1st novel of series' 5th part

Publisher TO Books began streaming a promotional video for the side story video anime episodes for the Ascendance of a Bookworm anime on Tuesday. The official website for the television anime announced the original video anime episodes on December 9. The two OVAs, titled "Coleena-sama no Otaku Hōmon" (A House Call to Ms. Coleena) and "Yustux no Shitamachi Sennyū Daisakusen" (Yustux' Master Plan for Downtown Infiltration), will debut with a limited edition of the first novel of the series' fifth part on March 10.

The anime's first part premiered on October 2, and ended on December 25 with 14 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the first part as it aired in Japan, and it also began streaming an English dub on December 4. The second part will premiere this spring.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and Suzuka's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A certain college girl who's loved books ever since she was a little girl dies in an accident and is reborn in another world she knows nothing about. She is now Myne, the sickly five-year-old daughter of a poor soldier. To make things worse, the world she's been reborn in has a very low literacy rate and books mostly don't exist. She'd have to pay an enormous amounts of money to buy one. Myne resolves herself: If there aren't any books, she'll just have to make them! Her goal is to become a librarian. This story begins with her quest to make books so she can live surrounded by them! Dive into this biblio-fantasy written for book lovers and bookworms!

Mitsuru Hongo ( Kasumin , Crayon Shin-chan films, World Trigger ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do ( Genshiken , Spirit of Wonder ) with assistant director Yoshiki Kawasaki ( Monster Hunter Stories RIDE ON episode director), and Mariko Kunisawa ( Hatsukoi Limited , Magimoji Rurumo ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yoshiaki Yanagida ( Genshiken , Spirit of Wonder ) and Toshihisa Kaiya ( Ruin Explorers - Fam & Ihrie , Spirit of Wonder , World Trigger ) are designing the characters. Sumire Morohoshi will perform the show's opening theme song "Mashiro" (Pure White). Morohoshi is making her solo debut with the song. Megumi Nakajima performs the anime's ending song "Kamikazari no Tenshi" (Hair Ornament Angel).

Kazuki began the original novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2013, and You Shiina illustrates the print edition. J-Novel Club began releasing the novels in print in fall last year.