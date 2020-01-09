Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga Anime Casts Yū Mizushima, Noriko Hidaka

Show about Oda Nobunaga reincarnated as dog premieres on Friday

The official website for the television anime of Una Megurogawa 's Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga ( Oda Shinamon Nobunaga ) manga revealed cast members for the parents of Cinnamon's owner Ichiko Oda on Thursday. Yū Mizushima will play Ichiko's father, and Noriko Hidaka will play Ichiko's mother.

The anime will debut on TV Tokyo on Friday late at night at 1:23 a.m. (effectively January 11), before airing later that night on TV Osaka and TV Aichi .

The previously announced cast includes:

"Kenyū Horiuchi" as Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga (actor's name resembles Kenyuu Horiuchi , but with "Ken" written with the homophonic character for "dog" instead of "intelligence")

(actor's name resembles , but with "Ken" written with the homophonic character for "dog" instead of "intelligence") "Toshio Inugawa" as Date Boo Masamune (actor's name resembles Toshio Furukawa , but with "Inu" or "dog" instead of "Furu" or "old")

, but with "Inu" or "dog" instead of "Furu" or "old") "Tesshō Kenta" as Takeda Lucky Shingen (actor's name resembles Tesshō Genda , but with "Ken" written with the homophonous character for "dog" instead of "mysterious")

, but with "Ken" written with the homophonous character for "dog" instead of "mysterious") "Naoji Sugita" as Ueusugi Julian Kenshin (actor's name resembles Tomokazu Sugita . "Naoji" is the name of Sugita's dog that passed away last year)

. "Naoji" is the name of Sugita's dog that passed away last year) "Takahiro Sakurainu" as Imagawa Gilbert Yoshimoto (actor's name resembles Takahiro Sakurai , but with the "i" of "Sakurai" written with the character "inu" for "dog" instead of the character for "well")

, but with the "i" of "Sakurai" written with the character "inu" for "dog" instead of the character for "well") "Kazuhiko Inuue" as Kuroda Charlie Yoshitaka (actor's name resembles Kazuhiko Inoue , but with the character "inu" for "dog" instead of the character for "well")

, but with the character "inu" for "dog" instead of the character for "well") " Kenichi Suzumura " as Sanada Marutarō Yukimura (actor's name resembles Kenichi Suzumura , but with "Ken" written with the character for "dog" instead of the character for "health")

" as Sanada Marutarō Yukimura (actor's name resembles , but with "Ken" written with the character for "dog" instead of the character for "health") Akane Kumada as Ichiko Oda

as Ichiko Oda Hiroki Nanami as Hideto Mitsu

as Hideto Mitsu "Ryuseinu Nakao" as Matsunaga "Buu" Hisahide (actor's name resembles Ryusei Nakao , but with the kanji for "dog" added on at the end)

, but with the kanji for "dog" added on at the end) Maaya Sakainu as Marie "Lily" Antoinette (actress' name resembles Maaya Sakamoto , but with the kanji for "moto" in the last name replaced with the similarly looking kanji for "dog")

, but with the kanji for "moto" in the last name replaced with the similarly looking kanji for "dog") Miyu Irisu as Lis (Akechi Mitsuhide) (actor's name resembles Miyu Irino but the kanji for "no" replaced with the two kanji for "risu" or "squirrel")

but the kanji for "no" replaced with the two kanji for "risu" or "squirrel") Gyū Fukyama as Ota Gyūichi (actor's name resembles Jun Fukuyama but the kanji for "Jun" is replaced with the kanji for "cow" that also appears in Ota Gyūichi's name)

but the kanji for "Jun" is replaced with the kanji for "cow" that also appears in Ota Gyūichi's name) Junichi Suwabe as Seira Honganji

Hidetoshi Takahashi ( Aquarion Logos , Are You Lost? episode director) is directing the anime at Pierrot . Maruo Kyōzuka ( The Last -Naruto the Movie- ) is in charge of series scripts. Hisashi Kagawa ( Sailor Moon S: The Movie , She, The Ultimate Weapon , Toriko ) is designing the characters. Akane Kumada is also performing the opening theme song for the anime, and cast members "Kenyū Horiuchi" and "Toshio Inugawa" are performing the ending theme song for the series under the unit name "Cinnamon-tachi."

In the "one-of-a-kind samurai-general-reincarnated-as-a-canine comedy," Nobunaga perishes at Honnōji as in history, and reincarnates in modern-day Japan as a dog named Cinnamon. Other Warring States era warlords such as Takeda Shingen eventually join him, also as dogs.

The manga has been running in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine, as well as on the Web Comic Zenyon service since May 2016.