Crunchyroll Streams 2 New Haikyu!! OVAs

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will add the "LAND VS. AIR" and "The 'Path' of the Ball" original video anime for the Haikyu!! anime on Friday at 3:00 p.m. EST. The stream will be available for users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Turkey, and Latin America. Crunchyroll describes the new anime:

In the Miyagi Prefecture qualifiers for the Spring Tournament, Karasuno High School Volleyball Team manages to defeat Shiratorizawa Academy in an intense battle and secures their spot in the national tournament. Meanwhile in the Tokyo qualifiers, Nekoma High School, Fukurodani High School, Nohebi Academy, and Itachiyama Academy fight for the 3 slots to go to nationals. Will Nekoma High School be able to secure their spot in the tournament? Will we able to see a rematch of Nekoma and Karasuno's Battle of the Garbage Dump on a national level? The Tokyo qualifiers are about to begin!!

The first OVA debuted with advance sales at the Toho Animation booth at Jump Festa 2020 from December 21 to 22. It will go on general retail sale on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on January 22.

The fourth season of the Haikyu!! television anime, titled Haikyu!! To The Top , will premiere in Japan on Friday, January 10 late at night at 1:25 a.m. (effectively January 11) on MBS and TBS . The season will air in the Super Animeism timeslot on MBS . The season will air from January through March, and will then continue on for a second cours (quarter of a year) in July 2020. Crunchyroll will stream the season as it airs in Japan, starting also on Friday .

Source: Crunchyroll