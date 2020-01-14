ROOM CAMP Anime's Home Video Release Includes New Anime Episode

BD/DVD for anime short series ships on May 27

The official website for ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ), the short anime spinoff of the anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga, revealed on Monday that the anime's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release in Japan will include a new special anime episode titled "Sauna to Gohan to Sanrin Bike" (Sauna, Food, and a Three-Wheeler). The home video release will ship on May 27. The site also previewed the storyboards for the special episode.

Jin Tanaka , the writer for the main Laid-Back Camp anime, will pen the episode's script. Yoshiaki Kyougoku , the director for Laid-Back Camp is directing and storyboarding the episode. Mutsumi Sasaki , the character designer and chief animation director for both Laid-Back Camp and ROOM CAMP , is the episode's chief animation director.

FuRyu is streaming a commercial for the home video release.

The anime premiered on January 6. "Episode 0" debuted on the first Blu-ray Disc/DVD volume of the Laid-Back Camp anime in March 2018.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime, and it describes the story:

The Outclub goes on a journey! The Outdoor Activities Club, Aka, the Outclub has 3 members. In the countryside of Yamanashi Prefecture, there's a high school named Motosu High School. Go even further to one of the school buildings and you'll find a very laid-back outdoor club that uses one corner of the classroom as their club room. Kagamihara Nadeshiko finally wants to kill some time in their club room, but then Ohgaki Chiaki and Inuyama Aoi suddenly announce that they're all going on a trip. They drag the confused Nadeshiko with them and the Outclub hustles all through Yamanashi. The girls enjoy the various local treats as they travel around, but where in the world is the end destination for this trip?!

Masato Jinbo , the director of the main anime's opening animation sequence, is directing the ROOM CAMP anime at C-Station again. Mutsumi Sasaki is returning as character designer and chief animation director. Yoshiaki Kyougoku , the director of the main anime, is supervising the ROOM CAMP anime, and DeNA Contents Planning is producing.

In addition to ROOM CAMP , a second regular television season and a film have been green-lit. The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired.