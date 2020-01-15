PriPara Idol Franchise Expands to Thailand With Local Auditions

Auditions will be held with Thai partner company

Takara Tomy and syn Sophia announced on Thursday that their PriPara game and anime idol franchise will expand to Thailand with an audition project to discover local idol talent. A Thai partner company is collaborating to set up the auditions.

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

Kiratto Pri☆Chan is the latest anime in the Pretty Series franchise , and the first anime season premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The anime is also currently airing in South Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. A third season will premiere in April this year.

Sources: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Comic Natalie