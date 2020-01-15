Re:ZERO TV Anime Season 2 Reveals Theme Song Artists

The official website of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime revealed the theme song artists for the second season on Wednesday. Konomi Suzuki , who previously performed the original anime's first opening theme song "Redo," returns to perform a new opening song. Singer nonoc , who performed the theme songs for the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu: Hyōketsu no Kizuna original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, will return for the new ending theme song. The second season will premiere in April.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered on January 1 and is currently airing, before the second season premieres in the spring. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime, and it describes the story:

By dying, a powerless boy obtained the ability "Return by Death," allowing him to go back in time upon death. Natsuki Subaru was abruptly summoned to another world on his way home from the convenience store one night. In this new world where he had nothing and no one to turn to, the one power he gained was "Return by Death," the ability to turn back time upon his own death. To protect those he holds dear, and to take back irreplaceable moments in time, he fights despair as he confronts his cruel fate.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.