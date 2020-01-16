Black Clover Phantom Knights Smartphone Game Launches in English

Kingdom defense RPG launched in Japan in November 2018

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday that it has launched the English-language version of the Black Clover Phantom Knights ( Black Clover Mugen no Kishidan ) game for Android devices. The company also began streaming a launch trailer for the game.

The game launched in Japan in November 2018. The kingdom defense role-playing game is free to play and includes in-game items available for purchase.

In the game, players become the leader of a Magic Knights brigade and create their own squad from their favorite characters to protect the kingdom. Players can choose from members of the Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom, members of the Diamond Kingdom army, and the members of the White Night Eye. The game features a completely new story that centers on its original characters.

Bandai Namco Entertainment also developed another game in the franchise, Black Clover : Quartet Knights . The game launched in the Americas and Europe for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in September 2018. The game also launched in Japan for the PlayStation 4 in September 2018.

Yūki Tabata launched the original manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the series digitally and in print in North America.

A television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017, and is ongoing. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub . The show debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Sources: Email correspondence, Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.