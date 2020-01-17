News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 30-January 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Sword & Shield stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: December 30-January 5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 196,925 3,185,059
2 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 52,434 558,432
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 52,195 2,711,204
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 46,963 1,192,902
5 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 44,605 239,733
6 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 43,274 3,496,326
7 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 41,455 76,151
8 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 37,903 1,301,613
9 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 30,705 367,700
10 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 30,432 526,071
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 27,455 3,280,215
12 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 27,378 827,882
13 NSw Disney Tsum Tsum Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment October 10, 2019 16,984 142,482
14 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 14,441 762,030
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 11,586 1,492,935
16 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Version! Bandai Namco Entertainment July 19, 2018 11,208 431,790
17 NSw Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo October 27, 2017 10,045 2,057,591
18 NSw Yo-kai Watch 4++ Level 5 December 5, 2019 9,486 56,382
19 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Square Enix September 27, 2019 7,973 471,672
20 NSw Kirby Star Allies Nintendo March 16, 2018 7,696 791,570 87

Source: Famitsu

This article has a follow-up: Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 6-12 (2020-01-17 07:02)
follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 23-29
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives