Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 30-January 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Sword & Shield stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: December 30-January 5
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|196,925
|3,185,059
|2
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|52,434
|558,432
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|52,195
|2,711,204
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|46,963
|1,192,902
|5
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|44,605
|239,733
|6
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|43,274
|3,496,326
|7
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|41,455
|76,151
|8
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|37,903
|1,301,613
|9
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|30,705
|367,700
|10
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|30,432
|526,071
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|27,455
|3,280,215
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|27,378
|827,882
|13
|NSw
|Disney Tsum Tsum Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 10, 2019
|16,984
|142,482
|14
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|14,441
|762,030
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|11,586
|1,492,935
|16
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Version!
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 19, 2018
|11,208
|431,790
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|October 27, 2017
|10,045
|2,057,591
|18
|NSw
|Yo-kai Watch 4++
|Level 5
|December 5, 2019
|9,486
|56,382
|19
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
|Square Enix
|September 27, 2019
|7,973
|471,672
|20
|NSw
|Kirby Star Allies
|Nintendo
|March 16, 2018
|7,696
|791,570
Source: Famitsu
