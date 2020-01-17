News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 6-12

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Robot Wars X Switch version debuts at #15

Japan's Game Ranking: January 6-12

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 71,695 3,256,754
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 21,498 547,569
3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 15,845 1,208,747
4 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 15,757 91,908
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 14,129 3,510,455
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 14,100 2,725,304
7 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 11,639 570,071
8 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 9,560 1,311,173
9 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 8,774 248,507
10 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 8,055 3,288,270
11 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 6,336 834,218
12 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 5,233 372,933
13 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,103 1,498,038
14 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,440 765,470
15 NSw Super Robot Wars X Bandai Namco Entertainment January 10 3,439 3,439
16 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Square Enix September 27, 2019 3,183 474,855
17 NSw Disney Tsum Tsum Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment October 10, 2019 3,177 145,659
18 NSw Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo October 27, 2017 3,020 2,060,611
19 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Version! Bandai Namco Entertainment July 19, 2018 2,889 434,679
20 PS4 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Atlus November 28, 2019 2,856 53,352

Source: Famitsu

