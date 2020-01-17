News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 6-12
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Robot Wars X Switch version debuts at #15
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|71,695
|3,256,754
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|21,498
|547,569
|3
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|15,845
|1,208,747
|4
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|15,757
|91,908
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|14,129
|3,510,455
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|14,100
|2,725,304
|7
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|11,639
|570,071
|8
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|9,560
|1,311,173
|9
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|8,774
|248,507
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|8,055
|3,288,270
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|6,336
|834,218
|12
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|5,233
|372,933
|13
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,103
|1,498,038
|14
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,440
|765,470
|15
|NSw
|Super Robot Wars X
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 10
|3,439
|3,439
|16
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
|Square Enix
|September 27, 2019
|3,183
|474,855
|17
|NSw
|Disney Tsum Tsum Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 10, 2019
|3,177
|145,659
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|October 27, 2017
|3,020
|2,060,611
|19
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Version!
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 19, 2018
|2,889
|434,679
|20
|PS4
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Atlus
|November 28, 2019
|2,856
|53,352
