News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 13-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot debut at #1, #2
Japan's Game Ranking: January 13-19
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Sega
|January 16
|156,993
|156,993
|2
|PS4
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 16
|89,537
|89,537
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|55,604
|3,312,358
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|35,860
|583,429
|5
|PS4
|Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|January 16
|20,095
|20,095
|6
|NSw
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
|Nintendo
|January 17
|18,797
|18,797
|7
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|15,790
|107,698
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|13,919
|1,222,666
|9
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,370
|2,737,674
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|12,347
|3,522,802
|11
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|8,676
|578,747
|12
|PS4
|Kandagawa Jet Girls
|Marvelous
|January 16
|7,749
|7,749
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|7,690
|1,318,863
|14
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|7,193
|255,700
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|7,023
|3,295,293
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|5,096
|839,314
|17
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|4,738
|377,671
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,488
|1,502,526
|19
|PS4
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Atlus
|November 28, 2019
|4,329
|57,681
|20
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,202
|768,672
Source: Famitsu