News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 13-19

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot debut at #1, #2

Japan's Game Ranking: January 13-19

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sega January 16 156,993 156,993
2 PS4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Bandai Namco Entertainment January 16 89,537 89,537
3 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 55,604 3,312,358
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 35,860 583,429
5 PS4 Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV KOEI Tecmo Games January 16 20,095 20,095
6 NSw Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore Nintendo January 17 18,797 18,797
7 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 15,790 107,698
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 13,919 1,222,666
9 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,370 2,737,674
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 12,347 3,522,802
11 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 8,676 578,747
12 PS4 Kandagawa Jet Girls Marvelous January 16 7,749 7,749
13 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 7,690 1,318,863
14 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 7,193 255,700
15 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 7,023 3,295,293
16 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 5,096 839,314
17 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 4,738 377,671
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,488 1,502,526
19 PS4 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Atlus November 28, 2019 4,329 57,681
20 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,202 768,672

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 6-12
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives