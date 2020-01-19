Poccolies LINE Stickers Get Anime Shorts in April

Sony Digital Entertainment announced on January 8 that its LINE sticker set Poccolies is inspiring a series of anime shorts that will premiere in April.

Kachidoki Studio ( Tama & Friends: Uchi no Tama Shirimasen ka? , Chiisana Ojisan , Litchi DE Hikari Club ) is animating the series. The "89th Tokyo International Gift Show Spring 2020" event from February 5-7 will announce the broadcast networks and voice cast.

The sticker set debuted in 2018. The story of the sticker set is that a positive and honest boy named Patsuhiko lives on Pokkori Island, along with the shrewd and mysterious Ham, and a reliable older brother figure named Kangaroo. The sticker set follows their daily lives.

