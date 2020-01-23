Crunchyroll Adds Phoenix Anime to Catalog

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the television anime of Osamu Tezuka 's Phoenix manga for premium members on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EST in the United States and Canada. The company will begin streaming the anime for free users in the U.S. and Canada in March.

The anime adaptation aired in 2004. Media Blasters released the series on DVD with an English dub , and it describes the story:

Throughout time, mankind has chased after the dream of immortality. The Phoenix, in the form of a bird of fire, is said to hold the key to eternal life. Great wars are fought in a vain attempt to possess it and, as a result, civilizations rise and fall. Phoenix is a collection of five stories from the past, present and future. Many will perish because of their desires, and they are the lucky ones. True pain comes for those who find immortality and experience the burden of living forever.

Amazon Prime Video streamed the 13-episode series with an English dub via Ammo Content.

Viz Media published the Phoenix manga in North America.

The manga has inspired a series of anime film and OVA adaptations from 1978 to 1987, each adapting a different story in the manga.

Source: Crunchyroll