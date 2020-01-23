Game Freak's Little Town Hero Game Gets PS4 Release in April

Game publisher Rainy Frog is listing a PlayStation 4 release for GAME FREAK 's Little Town Hero role-playing game on April 23.

The game launched digitally for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on October 17 (October 16 in North America). Nintendo had revealed the role-playing game during its Nintendo Direct presentation on September 4.

Masao Taya directed the game, and Toby Fox ( Undertale ) and Hitomi Satō ( Pokémon series) composed the music.

The entirety of the game's story takes place in one small village that lives in peace until the arrival of monsters. The player is able to enlist the aide of villagers to fight against the invaders.

Nintendo announced a new role-playing game from GAME FREAK during a Nintendo Direct presentation in September 2018. The game was tentatively titled " Town " at the time. GAME FREAK then filed for trademarks for "Little Town Hero" in English and Japanese on July 25.

Source: Rainy Frog's website via Siliconera