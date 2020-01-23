Kotomi Aoki's 'Niji, Lean on Me' Manga Ends in 9th Volume

Manga creator Kotomi Aoki revealed on Instagram on December 25 that her Niji, Amaete yo. ( Niji, Lean on Me. ) manga will end in the ninth compiled book volume. The manga's seventh volume had originally revealed in October that the manga would end in the eighth volume on March 26, but as Aoki drew the manga, she realized that she would need one more volume to conclude the story.

The story follows three members of a high school judo club. Niji Yamashiro is the female vice president, Gaku is the president, and his friend Hiyori is a member. One day Hiyori asks Gaku, "Do you like Niji?," and Gaku promptly says he doesn't. Hiyori then responds, "OK then, is it OK if I confess to her?" Hiyori tells Gaku, "I'm going to confess to her. If you like her, you should come." Hiyori then approaches Niji after practice, and Gaku secretly spies on the exchange. On that spring night, one of these three will do something foolish that he will regret for the rest of his life. And he will never forgive himself for the rest of his life.

Aoki launched the manga in Cheese! in July 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh volume on October 25, and it will ship the eighth compiled book volume on March 26.

Aoki's BokuKimi manga ran in Shogakukan 's Shōjo Comic magazine from 2005 to 2008, and Shogakukan has published 6 million copies of the 12 compiled book volumes. Shogakukan published an English version of the first volume in Japan in 2009. The series received a live-action film adaptation in 2009.

Aoki's Kanojo wa Uso o Ai Shisugiteru manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2013, and later inspired a live-action Korean show. Aoki's Boku wa Imōto ni Koi o Suru romance manga also inspired a live-action film in 2006 and an original video anime ( OVA ) in 2005.

Source: Kotomo Aoki's Instagram account