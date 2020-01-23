'Wave, Listen to Me!' TV Anime Unveils New Cast Member, Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of Hiroaki Samura 's Wave, Listen to Me! ( Nami yo Kiite Kure ) manga posted a new cast member, the theme songs' artists and titles, broadcast information, and the second key visual on Thursday.

Kouki Uchiyama plays Shinji Oki, a resident of Minare's apartment complex who looks like a quiet, practical man at first glance. However, he superstitiously puts mounds of salt all around his room, shouts some woman's name night after night, and has a fishy past.

The duo tacica is performing the opening theme song "aranami." The members are fans of Samura, and happened to form the group in Sapporo City, the anime's setting. The artist Harumi is contributing the ending theme song "Pride."

The anime will premiere on the Animeism block on the MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS channels, as well as on HBC in the anime's setting of Hokkaido.

Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The stage is Sapporo, Hokkaido. One night, our heroine, Minare Koda, spills her heartbroken woes to a radio station worker she meets while out drinking one night. The next day, she hears a recording of her pitiful grumbling being played live over the air. Minare storms into the station in a rage, only to then be duped by the station director into doing an impromptu talk show explaining her harsh dialogue. With just one recording, the many eccentric facets of Minare's life begin to pull every which direction as she falls ever deeper into the world of radio.

The cast includes:

Riho Sugiyama as Minare Koda, the story's 26-year-old single protagonist. Her day job consists of working at the soup curry restaurant Voyager, but she ends up becoming the host of the Moiwayama Radio Station's (MRS) late night program Nami yo Kiite Kure. With compliments from Matō about her natural skill, and her voice able to whip people into an uproar, her ability becomes highly praised.



Shinshū Fuji as Kanetsugu Matō, the chief director of the MRS production team. He recognizes Minare's natural talent, and quickly draws her into the radio industry. He also ends up becoming a "fixer" for Minare's radio career.



Manaka Iwami as Mizuho Nanba, the assistant director of MRS. She has been in love with the broadcast industry since her student days. Minare often says that she laughs out loud for the smallest reasons, but is also very systematic and methodical. She takes care of three turtles at home.



Kazuhiro Yamaji as Katsumi Kureko, MRS' contractual writer. He makes his main business writing erotic novels, but also pens his fair share of mainstream novels. He has a long history in the industry, and is known for his skills in emergency script touch ups and making up fictional reader-submitted questions and submissions on the spot. He is an old friend of Matō's



Sayaka Ohara as Madoka Chishiro, a well-known radio host for MRS. She is in charge of the mid-day program Chishiro Madoka no September Blue Moon that centers on lonely hearts, and where Minare first poured her heart out. She has been worried about Minare ever since.



Kaito Ishikawa as Ryūsuke Kōmoto, a mixer working for MRS. He has a tendency to be straight-laced and blunt about his work. He has feelings for Mizuho, but his awkwardness constantly prevents him from confessing his feelings to her.



Masaaki Yano as Chūya Nakahara, an employee at the soup curry restaurant Voyager. He is mostly in charge of cooking chicken. He is constantly berated for his hair style, but he turns out to have a hidden emotional side. He has feelings for Minare, and is opposed to her entrance into the broadcast industry.



Mamiko Noto as Makie Tachibana, the sister of the manager of Voyager. She feels responsible for a traffic accident that her brother got into, and puts herself to work at Voyager until her brother recovers. While she gives off an aura of sensitivity, she has a very clear manner of speaking.



Bin Shimada as Yoshiki Takarada, the manager of Voyager. He has managed to maintain a thriving curry restaurant in Sapporo, a city hotly contested by many curry specialists. While he raises his voice quite often at Minare, he is still quite famed for his skill at customer service.



Daisuke Namikawa as Mitsuo Suga, Minare's ex-boyfriend. He scammed Minare off 500,000 yen (about US$4,600) by telling a lie about his "father's company bouncing a check," before promptly disappearing. But his audaciousness is such that, when he hears Minare over the radio, he tries to contact her again.





Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry ) is directing the series at Sunrise , and Shoji Yonemura ( Fairy Tail series and Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry movie) is in charge of the series scripts. Takumi Yokota ( Mitsuboshi Colors ) is designing the characters. Tsuyoshi Takahashi is the sound director, and Motoyoshi Iwasaki ( Heaven's Lost Property ) is composing the music. Hironori Nochi is the color key artist, and Hirofumi Sakagami ( Totonyan ) is the art director. Mayuko Koike is the compositing director of photography, and Yoshiaki Kimura is editing.

Samura launched the manga in July 2014. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on March 22. Crunchyroll began simultaneous publication of the manga in 2018 and is releasing new chapters worldwide (except Japan) as they launch in Japan.

Samura's Blade of the Immortal manga inspired a television anime in 2008, and Media Blasters released the anime in English. Takashi Miike 's live-action film adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2017. The manga inspired a new anime that premiered on October 10 worldwide (except in some areas) exclusively on Amazon Prime Video .

