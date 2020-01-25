Love Live! Anime's 1st Season Removed from Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has removed the first season of the Love Live! School idol project from its service. The second season, as well as both seasons of Love Live! Sunshine!! are still available as of press time.

ANN reached out to Crunchyroll about the anime's removal, but a company representative declined to give a comment.

The first season of Love Live! School idol project is currently available for free for Amazon Prime members in the United States.

The 13-episode anime premiered in January 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. NIS America released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2014 and 2016.



