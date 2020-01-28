Gundam Cafe in Akihabara to Expand to 4 Times Current Size

Sunrise's Gundam.info portal website announced on Tuesday that the Gundam Cafe in Tokyo's Akihabara district will temporarily close on March 23 for renovations that will expand the cafe by four times as much as its current area. The cafe will reopen in July, about three months after its 10th anniversary.

The AKB48 Cafe & Shop that was once next door to the Gundam Cafe recently closed on December 31 due to planned renovations in the area surrounding the Akihabara railway station.

The Gundam Cafe opened as the first of its kind in 2010, and has since branched out with other cafes in Odaiba in Tokyo, Dotonbori in Osaka, and Hakata in Fukuoka.

