Setona Mizushiro's Black Rose Alice Vampire Manga Resumes After 8 Years

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Flowers magazine revealed on Tuesday that Setona Mizushiro will resume her Black Rose Alice manga in the magazine's June issue on April 28, after eight years in hiatus.

The vampire manga revolves around Dimitri, a tenor singer in Vienna who miraculously survives an accident. Since then, Dimitri's body has felt odd. One day after a rehearsal, Dimitri's lover, theatre manager, and other performers suddenly commit mass suicide. A man named Maximilian then confronts Dimitri and tells him he has become a vampire.

Mizushiro launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in 2008, but then put the manga on indefinite hiatus in 2012. Akita Shoten published the sixth volume in 2011. Viz Media licensed the manga, and released the sixth volume in 2015.

Tokyopop released Mizushiro's X-Day manga in 2003, Go! Comi finished releasing her After School Nightmare manga in 2009, JManga published part of her Dousei Ai manga. Mizushiro's series Un chocolatier de l'amour perdu ( Shitsuren Chocolatier ) received a live-action drama in 2014, and her Nōnai Poison Berry manga inspired a live-action film in 2015.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed Mizushiro's The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese and its sequel The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice , and released the former last November. Both manga are inspiring a live-action film that will open on June 5.