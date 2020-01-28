The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese Manga's Reissues Get Edits in Japan

Setona Mizushiro revealed on her blog on Tuesday that her The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese ( Kyūso wa Cheese no Yume o Miru ) manga and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice ( Sōjo no Koi wa Nido Haneru ) sequel manga will receive extensive edits for future releases. Mizushiro said that Shogakukan recently made decision to process, revise, and delete both illustrations and dialogue in both manga.

Mizushiro noted that both manga debuted in Shogakukan 's now-defunct Nighty Judy magazine in 2004. The original versions of the manga include sexual content aimed at adult women. "However, in the 16 years that passed since then," Mizushiro continued, "various circumstances have changed. The situation also changed a lot due to the film production." The creator noted that there is a possibility that a much younger age demographic of readers may gain interest in the manga. Because of the upcoming The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese live-action film's R15+ rating, children younger than 15 years old may want to buy the manga in lieu of seeing the film.

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Flowers magazine published the revised version of The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese 's first chapter, "Kissing Gourami," on Tuesday. The issue also published the manga's "Hummingbird Rhapsody" bonus chapter, which features events from Imagase's past.

All future physical copies of The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice will have the revised version of the manga, including the "complete" single-volume release for both manga that will ship on April 10. Additionally, the digital versions of both manga changed to the revised version as of Tuesday.

Retailers are continuing to sell the original, unedited version of the manga until copies sell out. However, the covers of the both versions of the manga will remain the same, and there will be no distinguishing marks to differentiate the original versions from the edited versions. Because manga in Japan typically are sold wrapped in plastic, buyers may be unable to determine which version of the manga they have until after completing their purchases.

The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese live-action film will open in Japan on June 5. The film will adapt both the The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese manga and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice sequel manga. Tadayoshi Okura (left in image at left) and Ryō Narita (right) star in the film as Kyōichi Ōtomo and Wataru Imagase, respectively. Isao Yukisada is directing the film, with a script by Anne Horiizumi.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both manga, and released The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese last November. The publisher describes the manga's story:

Ootomo Kyoichi, a weak-willed salaryman in a troubled marriage, is cheating on his wife. To his surprise, his wife hires a private eye to expose his affair–and the private eye is none other than Imagase, an underclassman Kyoichi knew in college. Imagase explains that he's gay and always had a crush on Kyoichi, so he offers to hide the infidelity in exchange for the make-out session he'd always fantasized about back in college. Kyoichi reluctantly agrees, thinking it will save his marriage, but things with Imagase soon spiral out of control.

After the manga's magazine debut in 2004, Shogakukan published the first single-volume manga under its Judy Comics imprint in 2006. The manga already spawned a drama CD starring Yūichi Nakamura and Koji Yusa . The sequel shipped in a single volume in 2009.