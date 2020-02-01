Aniplex USA's Complete Nisekoi Anime BD Box Set Includes 2 TV Anime, 1st Release of OVAs

Full set ships on April 28

Aniplex of America announced on Friday that it will release a complete box set of the Nisekoi anime series on April 28. The set will include all 20 episodes of the anime's first season, all 12 episodes of the anime's second season, and four unaired OVA episodes.

Aniplex of America previously released the two television anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2014-2016, but has not released the OVAs for the franchise until now.

The release will include nine Blu-ray Discs. Bonus content includes textless openings and endings, a booklet featuring visuals from various publications and events, and a cover art design by character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Sugiyama .

The set is available for pre-order on Right Stuf .

The anime is based on Naoshi Komi 's manga. The anime's first season premiered in Japan in January 2014 with 20 episodes. The 12-episode second season premiered in Japan in April 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the first series, and Aniplex of America streamed the second series on the Aniplex Channel , Crunchyroll , Hulu , and Daisuki services.

The OVAs bundled with the manga's 14th, 16th, 17th, and 21st volumes in 2014-2016.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in December 2018.

Source: Press release