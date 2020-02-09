nano.RIPE, Mai Fuchigami Perform Themes for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Anime's 5th Season

New season premieres in April

This year's 11th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed the theme song artists on Monday for the fifth season of the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime. nano.RIPE (ending themes for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime's second through fourth seasons) will perform the opening theme song "Last Chapter," and voice actress and singer Mai Fuchigami ( Planet With , Outbreak Company ) will perform the ending theme song "Crossing Road."

The anime, titled Shokugeki no Sōma : Gō no Sara (Strong Plate, a pun on "Go" meaning "five"), will premiere in April.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate ( Shokugeki no Sōma: Shin no Sara ), the fourth anime season based on Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki 's manga, premiered on October 11, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Yoshitomo Yonetani returned to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa also returned to oversee the series scripts, and Tomoyuki Shitaya returned as character designer.

The manga previously inspired three television anime series. The first anime season aired for 24 episodes from April to September 2015. Food Wars! The Second Plate , the second anime season, aired for 13-episodes starting in July. The third season, Food Wars! The Third Plate , premiered in October 2017, and the second half of the third season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three series as they aired, and Sentai Filmworks has licensed all three series.

Tsukuda and Saeki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and ended the series after a three-chapter epilogue in August. Chef Yuki Morisaki is credited for cooperation for the manga. Viz Media released chapters of the manga weekly in English on its app and website, and also releases the manga's compiled book volumes in English. Shueisha also publishes the manga digitally in English on its MANGA Plus service.