Netflix Briefly Lists Resident Evil Series Description

Netflix 's website briefly listed a description for an unconfirmed series based on CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game franchise. According to Internet Archive: Wayback Machine, the description reads:

The town of Clearfield, MD has long stood in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated behemoths – the Umbrella Corporation, the decommissioned Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, D.C. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets held by the three will start to be revealed at the first signs of outbreak.

Entertainment news website Deadline reported in January 2019 that Netflix is developing a series based on the franchise. The report noted that the series will maintain the basic premise of the games but will "deepen the exiting [sic] mythology." The report described the story as exploring "the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus."

Deadline stated that Constantin Film, which produced all six films in the Paul W.S. Anderson-directed Resident Evil franchise, is again handling the production for the series.

Constantin Films also hired Johannes Roberts ( 47 Meters Down ) to direct and write the first reboot film for the Resident Evil film franchise. Entertainment industry news website Variety stated the film was expected to start production last year with a new cast. Variety also reported that the upcoming reboot film will be the first of six.

The first Resident Evil zombie apocalypse film based on CAPCOM 's survival horror game series premiered in 2002 with actress Milla Jovovich as protagonist Alice. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter , the "final" live-action film, opened in Japan in December 2016, and in North America in January 2017.

The franchise has earned US$1.2 billion worldwide, with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter alone grossing US$312 million worldwide. The franchise is Europe's most successful independent horror-genre movie franchise in history and the highest-grossing film series to be based on a video game.

Constantin Film announced in 2014 that the movies will get a television show spinoff.

Anderson and his Impact Pictures producing partner Jeremy Bolt are currently working on a live-action Hollywood film adaptation of Monster Hunter , another CAPCOM video game franchise. Anderson stated that he sees the film and the game's world as an "opportunity to have a cinematic universe."

