Crunchyroll Adds Marmalade Boy Anime to Catalog

Romance anime begins streaming on Wednesday

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the Marmalade Boy anime on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. EST in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Central and South America including the Caribbean.

Discotek Media licensed the anime, and released it on Blu-ray Disc in September 2018. Discotek describes Toei Animation 's 1994-1995 anime adaptation of Wataru Yoshizumi 's Marmalade Boy manga:

Miki Koishikawa's parents have always been strange. While deeply caring for their daughter, they're prone to wasteful spending, oversleeping, and even taking extravagant trips. And their latest trip to Hawaii has brought back something truly outrageous: love. Not for each other, but for a different couple entirely! With her parents planning to divorce and swap partners with the Matsuuras, Miki's life is turned upside down with a new, highly abnormal family all living together in one house. To top it off, the Matsuuras have a son named Yuu exactly Miki's age, and he's too gorgeous for words. For better or for worse, this is Miki's life now, but adjusting won't be easy when jealous rivals and old flames enter the mix!

Yoshizumi published the original Marmalade Boy manga in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine from 1992-1995. The North American publisher Tokyopop released the romance manga and its 1994-1995 anime adaptation in English.

Yoshizumi's launched Marmalade Boy Little , a sequel to her original Marmalade Boy manga, in Cocohana in March 2013, and ended it in September 2018. Shueisha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in November 2018.

In addition to the television anime adaptation, the manga inspired a 1995 anime film, a 2001 live-action Taiwanese television series, and a live-action film in April 2018.

Source: Crunchyroll