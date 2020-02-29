Michiru Katō's manga centers on 2 idol groups competing in musical audition

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine published the final chapter on Thursday of Michiru Katō's The [email protected] SideM Struggle Heart manga. The manga's second volume will ship on August 21.

Katō launched the manga in October 2017. The first volume shipped in February 2019. The manga centers on the members of Beit and The Kogadō as they audition for a musical set in Japan's Heian era.

The main The [email protected] SideM game launched in July 2014, and is available for iOS and Android devices, as well as on Mobage and ChromeApps. Like other The [email protected] games, SideM is built on the concept of "idols you can produce." The app focuses on the male idols at the agency 315 Production (pronounced "Saikō Production" or "Ultimate Production"). Another app, The [email protected] SideM Live On [email protected] , launched in 2017.

Katō ended the The [email protected] SideM Dramatic Stage manga in Dengeki Maoh in June 2017. Kadokawa shipped the manga's third and final compiled book volume in August 2017.

The game's anime adaptation premiered in October 2017, after a prologue special about the three Jupiter idol unit members aired in September 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired.

Sumeragi launched the The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! manga in 2016 and ended it in January 2018. Sumeragi 's The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! Returns sequel manga then launched in Dengeki Maoh in September 2018 and ended in January 2019. The sequel manga's one compiled volume shipped on March 22, and bundled an anime episode. The first manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series of shorts that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired.