News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 1-7
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Anemone: Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution, Grimms Notes anime; Love Me, Love Me Not, Samurai 8 manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
AFTERLOST BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 3
Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|March 3
Aria the Animation Season 1 BD
|Right Stuf
|US$49.99
|March 3
Black Clover Season 2 Part 3 BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$54.98
|March 3
Black Clover Season 2 Part 3 Collector's Box BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|March 3
Grimms Notes the Animation BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|March 3
Honey and Clover Season 1 BD
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|March 3
Kamen no Maid Guy BD
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|March 3
Konohana Kitan Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|March 3
Mix Part 1 BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 3
The Story of Little Monica BD (adult)
|Right Stuf
|US$19.99
|March 3
Yū Yū Hakusho Season 4 Steelbook BD
|Funimation
|US$49.98
|March 3
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Afterschool Bitchcraft Graphic Novel (GN) 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 3
Aria The Masterpiece GN 5
|Tokyopop
|US$24.99
|March 3
Bakemonogatari GN 3
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 3
Black Clover GN 20
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
Daytime Shooting Star GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
The Demon Prince of Momochi House GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
D.Gray-man GN 26
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
Dragon Ball Super GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
Dr. Stone GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
Haikyu!! GN 37
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
Marginal Operation GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 3
One-Punch Man GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
Pleasure & Corruption GN 1
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|March 3
The Promised Neverland GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
Vampire Knight: Memories GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 3
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Afterschool Bitchcraft GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 3
All-Rounder Meguru GN 13
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 3
Bakemonogatari GN 3
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|March 3
Black Clover GN 20
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
Blissful Land GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 3
A Condition Called Love GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 3
Creature! GN 20
|Akita Publishing
|US$4.99
|March 3
Daytime Shooting Star GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
Demon Lord, Retry! GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 4
The Demon Prince of Momochi House GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
D.Gray-man GN 26
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
Don't Count Your Tanukis GN 9
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|March 3
Dragon Ball Super GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
Dr. Stone GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
Haikyu!! GN 37
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
The Hands of Horus GN 1
|Torico
|US$5.99
|March 3
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
Kizuna: Hand of God Unbound by the Heavens GN 1
|Torico
|US$5.99
|March 3
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
Moonlight Moratorium GN 1
|Akita Publishing
|US$5.99
|March 3
Niwa-kun's Love and Rampage GN 1
|Torico
|US$6.99
|March 3
One-Punch Man GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
Pen Love GN 1
|Torico
|US$5.99
|March 3
The Promised Neverland GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
Ryoji Renjo: Gourmet Detective GN 1
|Torico
|US$5.99
|March 3
Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
A Side Character's Love Story GN 2
|North Star Pictures
|US$6.99
|March 3
Smile Down the Runway GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 3
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
A Tale of Two Meteors GN 1
|Torico
|US$4.99
|March 3
To Be Next to you GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 3
Vampire Knight: Memories GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
The Vampires Next Door GN 1-2
|Torico
|US$5.99 each
|March 3
The White Book GN 1
|Torico
|US$6.99
|March 3
Who Wants to Play? GN 1
|Torico
|US$5.99
|March 3
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 3
Crest of the Stars Novel 1 (hardcover)
|J-Novel Club
|US$29.99
|March 3
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 3
My Hero Academia School Briefs Novel 4
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 3
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 2
The Combat Baker and His Automaton Waitress Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 7
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Granblue Fantasy: Versus PS4 game
|XSEED Games
|US$59.99, US$79.99 (Premium Edition), US$99.99 (Digital Deluxe Edition)
|March 3
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Switch game
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|March 6