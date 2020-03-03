News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 1-7

Anemone: Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution, Grimms Notes anime; Love Me, Love Me Not, Samurai 8 manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
AFTERLOST BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 March 3
Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution BD/DVDCite Funimation US$34.98 March 3
Aria the Animation Season 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Right Stuf US$49.99 March 3
Black Clover Season 2 Part 3 BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$54.98 March 3
Black Clover Season 2 Part 3 Collector's Box BD/DVDCite Funimation US$69.98 March 3
Grimms Notes the Animation BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 March 3
Honey and Clover Season 1 BDPlease Discotek Media US$49.95 March 3
Kamen no Maid Guy BDCite Discotek Media US$49.95 March 3
Konohana Kitan Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$29.98 March 3
Mix Part 1 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 March 3
The Story of Little Monica BD (adult)Cite Right Stuf US$19.99 March 3
Yū Yū Hakusho Season 4 Steelbook BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$49.98 March 3

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Afterschool Bitchcraft Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 3
Aria The Masterpiece GN 5Cite Tokyopop US$24.99 March 3
Bakemonogatari GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Vertical US$12.95 March 3
Black Clover GN 20Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
Daytime Shooting Star GN 5Cite Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
The Demon Prince of Momochi House GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
D.Gray-man GN 26Cite Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
Dragon Ball Super GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
Dr. Stone GN 10Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
Haikyu!! GN 37Cite Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
Marginal Operation GN 2Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 3
One-Punch Man GN 19AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
Pleasure & Corruption GN 1Please Denpa US$12.95 March 3
The Promised Neverland GN 14Cite Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 3
Vampire Knight: Memories GN 4Cite Viz Media US$9.99 March 3

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Afterschool Bitchcraft GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 March 3
All-Rounder Meguru GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 3
Bakemonogatari GN 3Cite Vertical US$7.99 March 3
Black Clover GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Blissful Land GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 3
A Condition Called Love GN 1Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 3
Creature! GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork Akita Publishing US$4.99 March 3
Daytime Shooting Star GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Demon Lord, Retry! GN 1Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 4
The Demon Prince of Momochi House GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
D.Gray-man GN 26Cite Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Don't Count Your Tanukis GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Futabasha US$6.99 March 3
Dragon Ball Super GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Dr. Stone GN 10Cite Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Haikyu!! GN 37AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
The Hands of Horus GN 1Please Torico US$5.99 March 3
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 13Cite Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Kizuna: Hand of God Unbound by the Heavens GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Torico US$5.99 March 3
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Moonlight Moratorium GN 1Cite Akita Publishing US$5.99 March 3
Niwa-kun's Love and Rampage GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Torico US$6.99 March 3
One-Punch Man GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Pen Love GN 1Cite Torico US$5.99 March 3
The Promised Neverland GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Ryoji Renjo: Gourmet Detective GN 1Please Torico US$5.99 March 3
Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru GN 1Cite Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
A Side Character's Love Story GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork North Star Pictures US$6.99 March 3
Smile Down the Runway GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 3
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 6Cite Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
A Tale of Two Meteors GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Torico US$4.99 March 3
To Be Next to you GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 3
Vampire Knight: Memories GN 4Cite Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
The Vampires Next Door GN 1-2AnimeNewsNetwork Torico US$5.99 each March 3
The White Book GN 1Please Torico US$6.99 March 3
Who Wants to Play? GN 1Cite Torico US$5.99 March 3

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 3
Crest of the Stars Novel 1 (hardcover)Please J-Novel Club US$29.99 March 3
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 3
My Hero Academia School Briefs Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$10.99 March 3

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 2
The Combat Baker and His Automaton Waitress Novel 4Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 7

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Granblue Fantasy: Versus PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork XSEED Games US$59.99, US$79.99 (Premium Edition), US$99.99 (Digital Deluxe Edition) March 3
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 March 6

