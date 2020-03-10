News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 8-14
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Mysteria Friends, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! anime; Transformers, GIGANT manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bleach Set 6 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$54.97
|March 10
|Garo: Crimson Moon Season 2 Complete Series Essentials BDCite
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|March 10
|King's Game The Animation Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|March 10
|Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Ultimate Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|March 10
|Mysteria Friends BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|March 10
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Arifureta: I Heart Isekai Graphic Novel (GN) 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 10
|Caste Heaven GN 1 (adult)Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 10
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 1Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 10
|Gal Gohan GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 10
|Gigant GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|March 10
|The Golden Sheep GN 3Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 10
|The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 10
|Knight of the Ice GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 10
|My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 10
|Noragami Stray God GN 21AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 10
|Penguindrum GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 10
|The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 8Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 10
|Record of Grancrest War GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 10
|RIN-NE GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 10
|Transformers GN 1 (hardcover)Cite
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|March 10
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Arifureta: I Heart Isekai GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 10
|Caste Heaven GN 1 (adult)Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 10
|Cells at Work and Friends! GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 10
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix Manga
|US$8.99
|March 10
|The Dorm of Love and Secrets GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 10
|Drifting Net Café GN 7 (adult)Cite
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|March 10
|Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 10
|Gal Gohan GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 10
|Giant Killing GN 19Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 10
|Gigant GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 10
|The Golden Sheep GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|March 10
|The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 10
|Knight of the Ice GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 10
|Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 10
|My Roomie Is a Dino GN 1Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 10
|My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 10
|Noragami Stray God GN 21Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 10
|Penguindrum GN 2Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 10
|Promise of Love GN 1 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Torico
|US$6.99
|March 10
|Record of Grancrest War GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 10
|RIN-NE GN 32Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 10
|Sasahito GN 1-2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Torico
|US$5.99 each
|March 10
|Shaman GN 1-3Please
|Torico
|US$5.99 each
|March 10
|A Tempest of Cage GN 1 (adult)Cite
|Torico
|US$6.99
|March 10
|Tokyo Revengers GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 10
|Transformers GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 10
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 11
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Neon Genesis Evangelion Anima Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|March 10
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|I Had That Same Dream Again NovelPlease
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 12
|The Invincible Shovel Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 12
|Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 12
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Langrisser I & II PS4, Switch gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$49.99, US$79.99 (Limited Edition)
|March 10
|My Hero One's Justice 2 PS4, Xbox One, Switch gameCite
|Bandai Namco Entertainment America
|US$59.95, US$79.99 (Digital Deluxe Edition), US$129.99 (Collector's Edition
|March 13
|Nioh 2 PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|US$59.99, US$79.99 (Special Edition)
|March 13