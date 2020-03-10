News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 8-14

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Mysteria Friends, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! anime; Transformers, GIGANT manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bleach Set 6 BD Viz Media US$54.97 March 10
Garo: Crimson Moon Season 2 Complete Series Essentials BD Funimation US$34.98 March 10
King's Game The Animation Essentials BD Funimation US$29.98 March 10
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Ultimate Collection BD Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 March 10
Mysteria Friends BD Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 March 10

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta: I Heart Isekai Graphic Novel (GN) 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 10
Caste Heaven GN 1 (adult) Viz Media US$12.99 March 10
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 1 Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 10
Gal Gohan GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 10
Gigant GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 March 10
The Golden Sheep GN 3 Vertical US$12.95 March 10
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 10
Knight of the Ice GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 10
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 10
Noragami Stray God GN 21 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 10
Penguindrum GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 10
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 8 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 10
Record of Grancrest War GN 6 Viz Media US$9.99 March 10
RIN-NE GN 32 Viz Media US$9.99 March 10
Transformers GN 1 (hardcover) Viz Media US$24.99 March 10

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta: I Heart Isekai GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 10
Caste Heaven GN 1 (adult) Viz Media US$6.99 March 10
Cells at Work and Friends! GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 10
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 1 Square Enix Manga US$8.99 March 10
The Dorm of Love and Secrets GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 10
Drifting Net Café GN 7 (adult) Futabasha US$6.99 March 10
Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 8 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 10
Gal Gohan GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 10
Giant Killing GN 19 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 10
Gigant GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 10
The Golden Sheep GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$7.99 March 10
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 10
Knight of the Ice GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 10
Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 11 Yen Press US$6.99 March 10
My Roomie Is a Dino GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 10
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 10
Noragami Stray God GN 21 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 10
Penguindrum GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 10
Promise of Love GN 1 (adult) Torico US$6.99 March 10
Record of Grancrest War GN 6 Viz Media US$6.99 March 10
RIN-NE GN 32 Viz Media US$6.99 March 10
Sasahito GN 1-2 Torico US$5.99 each March 10
Shaman GN 1-3 Torico US$5.99 each March 10
A Tempest of Cage GN 1 (adult) Torico US$6.99 March 10
Tokyo Revengers GN 14 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 10
Transformers GN 1 Viz Media US$16.99 March 10
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 2 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 11

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Neon Genesis Evangelion Anima Novel 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 March 10

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I Had That Same Dream Again Novel Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 12
The Invincible Shovel Novel 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 12
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 5 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 12

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Langrisser I & II PS4, Switch game NIS America US$49.99, US$79.99 (Limited Edition) March 10
My Hero One's Justice 2 PS4, Xbox One, Switch game Bandai Namco Entertainment America US$59.95, US$79.99 (Digital Deluxe Edition), US$129.99 (Collector's Edition March 13
Nioh 2 PS4 game Sony Interactive Entertainment US$59.99, US$79.99 (Special Edition) March 13

