North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 15-21
One Piece Stampede, Release the Spyce anime; Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku, Something's Wrong With Us manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Aquarion Logos Season 3 Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|March 17
|Aquarion Complete Series Essentials DVDCite
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|March 17
|Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$49.98
|March 17
|Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|March 17
|Busty Cum Sluts DVD (adult)Please
|Adult Source Media
|US$29.99
|March 17
|One Piece Stampede BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|March 17
|Release the Spyce Premium Edition Box Set BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|March 17
|Tales of the Abyss Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|March 17
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|20th Century Boys The Perfect Edition Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|March 17
|Ajin - Demi-Human GN 14Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 17
|BEASTARS GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 17
|Delicious in Dungeon GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 17
|The Fox & Little Tanuki GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|March 17
|The Girl From the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún GN 8Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 17
|Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 17
|I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Levius/est GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 17
|New Game! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|March 17
|No Guns Life GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 17
|Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 9Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 17
|Saint Young Men GN 2 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$23.99
|March 17
|Shibuya Goldfish GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 17
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 17
|Still Sick GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|March 17
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 17
|Witch Hat Atelier GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 17
|Wonderland GN 5Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 17
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ajin - Demi-Human GN 14Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|March 17
|BEASTARS GN 5Cite
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 17
|Cosplay Animal GN 11 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Defying Kurosaki-kun GN 15Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Delicious in Dungeon GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 17
|Flying Witch GN 7Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|March 17
|GE - Good Ending GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 17
|The Girl From the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún GN 8Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 17
|Good Job GN 1 (adult)Please
|MediBang!
|US$5.99
|March 17
|Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 17
|Hybrid Stardust GN 1 (adult)Please
|Torico
|US$6.99
|March 17
|I'll Win You Over, Senpai! GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Legend of Heaven's Door GN 1Please
|MediBang!
|US$7.99
|March 17
|Levius/est GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 17
|MabuSasa GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 17
|The Merchant King GN 1Please
|MediBang!
|US$5.99
|March 17
|My Boy in Blue GN 15Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 17
|New Game! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 17
|No Guns Life GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 17
|Rule No. 1 Complete Version GN 1 (adult)Please
|Torico
|US$6.99
|March 17
|Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 9Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 17
|Shibuya Goldfish GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 17
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Still Sick GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$6.99
|March 17
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 17
|What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 14Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|March 17
|Why Don't We Start by Sharing for Now? GN 1 (adult)Please
|Torico
|US$6.99
|March 17
|Witch Hat Atelier GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Wonderland GN 5Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 17
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Isolator Novel 5 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|March 17
|The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 16Cite
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|March 15
|So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|March 17
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Short Stories NovelPlease
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 16
|Bibliophile Princess GN 1Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 17
|Can Someone Please Explain What’s Going On?! Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 16
|The Isolator Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 17
|The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 17
|The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 16Please
|One Peace Books
|US$9.99
|March 15
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|March 20
|Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package PS4 gameCite
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|March 17
|La-Mulana Switch, PS4, Xbox One gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|NIS America
|US$14.99
|March 17
|La-Mulana 1 & 2: Hidden Treasures Edition Switch, PS4, Xbox One gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|March 17
|La-Mulana 2 Switch, PS4, Xbox One gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$14.99
|March 17
|Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes iOS, Android gamePlease
|Bandai Namco Entertainment America
|free (includes in-app purchases)
|March 17
|One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! iOS, Android gamePlease
|Bandai Namco Entertainment America
|free (includes in-app purchases)
|March 17