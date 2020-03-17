News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 15-21

One Piece Stampede, Release the Spyce anime; Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku, Something's Wrong With Us manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aquarion Logos Season 3 Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 March 17
Aquarion Complete Series Essentials DVDCite Funimation US$29.98 March 17
Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$49.98 March 17
Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$84.98 March 17
Busty Cum Sluts DVD (adult)Please Adult Source Media US$29.99 March 17
One Piece Stampede BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$34.98 March 17
Release the Spyce Premium Edition Box Set BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 March 17
Tales of the Abyss Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 March 17

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
20th Century Boys The Perfect Edition Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please Viz Media US$19.99 March 17
Ajin - Demi-Human GN 14Cite Vertical US$12.95 March 17
BEASTARS GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 March 17
Delicious in Dungeon GN 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 17
The Fox & Little Tanuki GN 1Please Tokyopop US$12.99 March 17
The Girl From the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún GN 8Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 17
Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 17
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 17
Levius/est GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 17
New Game! GN 8Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 March 17
No Guns Life GN 4Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 17
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 17
Saint Young Men GN 2 (hardcover)Please Kodansha Comics US$23.99 March 17
Shibuya Goldfish GN 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 17
Something's Wrong With Us GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 17
Still Sick GN 2Please Tokyopop US$12.99 March 17
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 17
Witch Hat Atelier GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 17
Wonderland GN 5Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 17

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ajin - Demi-Human GN 14Please Vertical US$7.99 March 17
BEASTARS GN 5Cite Viz Media US$8.99 March 17
Cosplay Animal GN 11 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 17
Defying Kurosaki-kun GN 15Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 17
Delicious in Dungeon GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 17
Flying Witch GN 7Please Vertical US$7.99 March 17
GE - Good Ending GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 17
The Girl From the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún GN 8Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 17
Good Job GN 1 (adult)Please MediBang! US$5.99 March 17
Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku GN 1Please Viz Media US$8.99 March 17
Hybrid Stardust GN 1 (adult)Please Torico US$6.99 March 17
I'll Win You Over, Senpai! GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 17
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 17
Legend of Heaven's Door GN 1Please MediBang! US$7.99 March 17
Levius/est GN 3Please Viz Media US$8.99 March 17
MabuSasa GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 17
The Merchant King GN 1Please MediBang! US$5.99 March 17
My Boy in Blue GN 15Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 17
New Game! GN 8Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 17
No Guns Life GN 4Please Viz Media US$8.99 March 17
Rule No. 1 Complete Version GN 1 (adult)Please Torico US$6.99 March 17
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 17
Shibuya Goldfish GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 17
Something's Wrong With Us GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 17
Still Sick GN 2Please Tokyopop US$6.99 March 17
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 17
What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 14Please Kodansha Comics US$7.99 March 17
Why Don't We Start by Sharing for Now? GN 1 (adult)Please Torico US$6.99 March 17
Witch Hat Atelier GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 17
Wonderland GN 5Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 17

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Isolator Novel 5 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 March 17
The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 16Cite One Peace Books US$13.95 March 15
So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.99 March 17

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Short Stories NovelPlease J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 16
Bibliophile Princess GN 1Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 17
Can Someone Please Explain What’s Going On?! Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 16
The Isolator Novel 5Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 17
The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 17
The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 16Please One Peace Books US$9.99 March 15

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 March 20
Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package PS4 gameCite Square Enix US$49.99 March 17
La-Mulana Switch, PS4, Xbox One gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$14.99 March 17
La-Mulana 1 & 2: Hidden Treasures Edition Switch, PS4, Xbox One gamePlease NIS America US$59.99 March 17
La-Mulana 2 Switch, PS4, Xbox One gamePlease NIS America US$14.99 March 17
Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes iOS, Android gamePlease Bandai Namco Entertainment America free (includes in-app purchases) March 17
One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! iOS, Android gamePlease Bandai Namco Entertainment America free (includes in-app purchases) March 17

