Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Game Launches for PS4, Xbox One, Steam on March 24

Game's Switch version gets update on same day

Konami Digital Entertainment announced on Tuesday that the Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution game will launch digitally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 24. People who own the Nintendo Switch version will be able to receive the new content, including additional cards and characters, through a downloadable update on the same day. The company began trailer for the announcement.

The game launched digitally in Japan for the Nintendo Switch on April 25, and then launched in the West on August 20.

The game shares a title with the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist game.

Konami released the Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist card duel simulation game for Xbox One and the PS4 in July 2015. The company released the game on PC via Steam in December 2016.

Source: Press release