Transformers, Mighty Orbots Writer David Wise Passes Away

The official Twitter account and Facebook page of American cartoon writer David Wise announced on Wednesday that Wise passed away on Tuesday, March 3 due to lung cancer.

David Wise has written the scripts for a number of American animated series, including Batman: The Animated Series , over 70 episodes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , and the original 1984-1987 Transformers . He wrote 15 episodes for Transformers — the most episodes by any single writer — including the three-part finale The Rebirth . He also wrote episodes for He-Man , Mighty Orbots , Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers , and Mighty Ducks .

David Wise was the CEO of Go! Media Entertainment from 2005 to 2010. The company operated the Go! Comi manga licensing label.