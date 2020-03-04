News
Transformers, Mighty Orbots Writer David Wise Passes Away
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account and Facebook page of American cartoon writer David Wise announced on Wednesday that Wise passed away on Tuesday, March 3 due to lung cancer.
David Wise has written the scripts for a number of American animated series, including Batman: The Animated Series, over 70 episodes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the original 1984-1987 Transformers. He wrote 15 episodes for Transformers — the most episodes by any single writer — including the three-part finale The Rebirth. He also wrote episodes for He-Man, Mighty Orbots, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and Mighty Ducks.
David Wise was the CEO of Go! Media Entertainment from 2005 to 2010. The company operated the Go! Comi manga licensing label.
Source: David Wise's Twitter account and Facebook page via Transformers World