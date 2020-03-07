Primo TV Airs B-Daman CrossFire Anime

Series originally aired in Japan in 2011, in U.S. in 2013

The official Twitter account of Primo TV announced on Monday that it is airing the B-Daman CrossFire anime with an English dub as part of its on demand service. Those who have the channel can also check the TV Guide website to see when the show airs in your region.

Takara Tomy and d-rights ' B-Daman CrossFire anime series originally premiered in October 2011. The anime premiered in the United States on The CW television channel in August 2013 and then premiered in Canada on the YTV station in September 2013.

Primo TV is a U.S. network that airs in English and is aimed at Hispanic children. The channel is only available in some regions. The channel began airing an English dub of the new Captain Tsubasa anime in August 2018.

Thanks to Tyrell Landsberg for the news tip.