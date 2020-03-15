Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Novels by Konosuba's Natsume Akatsuki Get TV Anime

A livestream commemorating the first year anniversary of Kadokawa 's "Kimirano" light novel website announced on Sunday that Natsume Akatsuki 's Combatants Will Be Dispatched! ( Sentōin, Hakenshimasu! ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

Yen Press is releasing the novels and their manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

From the author of Konosuba comes a new light novel series! It's tough being on the front lines for an evil organization, and nobody knows this better than No. 6, a Combatant for the Kisaragi Secret Society. Dispatched to a distant alien world on a reconnaissance mission, he's got a new android partner, but how are you supposed to plan an interstellar invasion--of a fantasy world?!

Kadokawa published the first novel in November 2017, and published the fifth volume on January 1. Kakao Lanthanum provides the art.

Masaaki Kiasa launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in March 2018. The manga's third volume shipped on September 20.

Yen Press also publishes Akatsuki's Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! novels, their manga adaptation, and the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series.

The first season of the Konosuba anime premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan last August and added 4DX screenings last October. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States last November. Crunchyroll added an English dub for the first season in January 2019, and an English dub for the second season on February 25. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the film on March 25, and the English dub will be available in April.

Update: The anime project will be a television anime. Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web