Tower of God Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff, Character Trailer

Crunchyroll revealed more cast, staff, and a character trailer for the television anime adaptation of Korean creator SIU's Tower of God manhwa on Monday.

The newly announced cast includes:

Rie Suegara as Endorsi Jahad, a princess of Jahad who climbs the tower as a Regular

Akira Sekine as Anaak Jahad, a girl who wields "The Green April," one of the legendary "13 Month Series" weapons

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnes, originally from the Khun family, one of the "10 Families"

Kenta Miyake as Rak Wraithraiser, a proud warrior bursting with confidence whose nickname is "gator"

Mariko Honda as Yuri Jahad, a princess of Jahad possessing both top-class strength and experience

Toshinari Fukamachi as Hatz

Takuya Eguchi as Shibisu

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Evan Edroch

The newly announced staff includes:

The anime's cast also includes:

The series will debut on Crunchyroll on April 1. The anime will premiere in Japan on the same day at 24:30 JST (effectively April 2 at 12:30 a.m.)

Takashi Sano ( Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement , Transformers: Energon ) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 , We Rent Tsukumogami , Orange). Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons , Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas ) is the assistant director. Erika Yoshida (Trickster, Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is in charge of series composition. Masashi Kudo (Bleach, Hayate the Combat Butler ) and Miho Tanino are designing the characters. Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is composing the music.

Sola Entertainment is providing production management for the series. Rialto Entertainment , Aniplex 's wholly-owned subsidiary, is producing the anime.

The Crunchyroll and WEBTOON production is part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate. Crunchyroll describes the anime:

The upcoming Crunchyroll Original series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he's ever known.

The website for the anime teased that the series would have a simultaneous release in Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

SIU launched the manhwa on NAVER WEBTOON in 2010. WEBTOONS launched the manhwa in English in July 2014.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll