Aniplex Subsidiary Rialto Entertainment Works on Tower of God Animated Work

The "Tower of God Animation Partners" production committee announced on Friday that Rialto Entertainment, Aniplex 's wholly-owned subsidiary, will produce the animated television series based on Korean creator SIU's Tower of God manhwa "for the region of Japan."

So far, the staff have not yet confirmed if a Japanese anime studio is animating the project. The animated work's Japanese title is Kami no Tō: Tower of God .

The animated work will premiere in Japan this spring. The website for the work teases that the animated series will have a simultaneous release in Japan, South Korea, and the United States. The work was initially announced at Seoul Comic Con in August 2019.

SIU launched the manhwa on NAVER WEBTOON in 2010. WEBTOONS launched the manhwa in English in July 2014.

In the story, a boy named Bam (Yoru in the Japanese version) enters a tower to chase after his friend Rachel and get her back.